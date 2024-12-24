Neeraj Chopra has always made India proud while competing on the international stage. Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, and is celebrating his 27th birthday. Chopra has taken Indian athletics after medals at multiple sporting events. Neeraj Chopra's biggest achievement to date remains the gold medal he won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. These big achievements help the upcoming athletes on a big scale. Fans took to social media and wished India's Golden Boy on his special day as he turns 27. Neeraj Chopra Birthday Special: Unforgettable Moments From Journey of India's Golden Boy As He Turns 27.

'Happy Birthday to India’s golden boy'

Happy Birthday to India’s golden boy, Neeraj Chopra Ji! Your triumphs inspire millions & showcase unparalleled dedication. May the year ahead bring new records, fresh victories, & unending happiness. Keep soaring to greater heights! GBY!@Neeraj_chopra1 #athlete#HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/YSlMeRGoUI— Astrologer Dr Prem Sharma (@premastrologer) December 23, 2024

'Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra!'

'A very very happy birthday to 'THE GOAT' Neeraj Chopra'

Today is the birthday of that legend who can keep an entire cricket loving nation up all the night for a game not called cricket!!!

A very very happy birthday to 'THE GOAT' Neeraj Chopra , keep inspiring. @Neeraj_chopra1 #NeerajChopra pic.twitter.com/NF1rCXz0oz— Anushmita⁷ (@anushmita7) December 24, 2024

'Happy Birthday to the golden boy of Indian athletics'

"Happy Birthday to the golden boy of Indian athletics, Neeraj Chopra! 🏅 Your incredible achievements continue to inspire millions across the nation. May this year bring you more strength, success, and joy. Keep making India proud! Wishing you a fantastic year ahead! 🎉"… pic.twitter.com/HvdpcOLoH8— Salin khan (@Salin0786) December 24, 2024

'Here's to more records and victories ahead!'

Happy Birthday, Neeraj Chopra! Your inspiring journey from a small village to Olympic champion motivates millions. Here's to more victories ahead— CHANDRA PRAKASH SHARMA (@CHANDRAPRA9457) December 24, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)