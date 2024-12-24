Neeraj Chopra has always made India proud while competing on the international stage. Neeraj Chopra was born on December 24, 1997, and is celebrating his 27th birthday. Chopra has taken Indian athletics after medals at multiple sporting events. Neeraj Chopra's biggest achievement to date remains the gold medal he won at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. These big achievements help the upcoming athletes on a big scale. Fans took to social media and wished India's Golden Boy on his special day as he turns 27. Neeraj Chopra Birthday Special: Unforgettable Moments From Journey of India's Golden Boy As He Turns 27.

'Happy Birthday to India’s golden boy'

'Happy Birthday Neeraj Chopra!'

'A very very happy birthday to 'THE GOAT' Neeraj Chopra'

'Happy Birthday to the golden boy of Indian athletics'

'Here's to more records and victories ahead!'

