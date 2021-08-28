Shyam Sundar Swamy loses to USA's Matt Stutzman in the Compound Open Round Of Archery at the Compound Open Round of 16 of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics. Check out the tweet by SAI Media below.

Tweet:

#IND Shyam Sundar goes down 139-142 against #USA Matt Stutzman in the Compound Open Round of 16 We wish him the best for future competitions#Praise4Para#Tokyo2020 — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)