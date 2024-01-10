2019-20 NBA Champions Los Angeles Lakers had Dennis Schroder as their starting guard in later season, who thrived in the role for Purple and Gold. He led the team in the absence of LeBron James and Anthony Davis (both played limited games due to injuries). But when he was offered a massive $84 Million contract extension, he rejected it shocking the NBA world. But the veteran guard is finally explaining what happened, telling Yahoo Sports, "I would've signed it. "I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn’t raise me that way." Schroder later went on to play for the Lakers’ rivals Boston Celtics for one season and is currently playing for the Toronto Raptors. He is averaging nearly 15 points and 7 assists per game this season for the Raptors on a 2-year, $25.4M deal. NBA 2023-24 Trades: Los Angeles Lakers Sign Former Portland Trail Blazers’ Guard Skylar Mays to Two-Way Contract

Dennis Schroder on Rejecting Los Angeles Lakers Deal

Dennis Schroder says his former representation advised him to reject the Lakers’ $84M offer “I would have signed it. I would never just leave money on the table. My mom didn’t raise me that way.” (Via https://t.co/aozLmdFiyj) pic.twitter.com/rODGm1bR72 — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) January 9, 2024

