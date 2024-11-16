Ahead of the Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson match, Indian boxer Neeraj Goyat opened the mega-boxing event with his middleweight bout against Brazilian Whindersson Nunes. Agile and powerful Neeraj Goyat showed his timing and power in the ring to win the six-round match by unanimous decision. The 33-year-old now has a 19-4-2 record in the boxing ring with eight knockout wins. The Netflix event will also feature the Mike Tyson vs Jake Paul bout which was the main attraction for the viewers. Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes: Know More About Indian Boxer From Haryana to Take on Brazilian Star in Netflix Main Event.

Neeraj Goyat Defeats Whindersson Nunes

Neeraj Goyat wins the first match of #PaulTyson in a unanimous decision. pic.twitter.com/1mI90Zqo8y — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

Early Exchange between Neeraj Goyat and Whindersson Nunes

Goyat trolling Nunes in the ring and Rosie Perez yelling "Ok what's going on now??" 💀 #PaulTyson pic.twitter.com/QmO5Ufwjgv — Netflix (@netflix) November 16, 2024

