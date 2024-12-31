Former NBA champions Denver Nuggets won their regular season match against Utah Jazz with a 132-121 scoreline. Though franchise player Nikola Jokic starred in the game with 36 points 22 rebounds and 11 assists, Russell Westbrook was another star who registered a triple-double in the game. He recorded the ‘regular’ feat for himself with 100 percent shooting and 0 turnovers making it a perfect triple-double. With this, he joins Domantas Sabonis as the player with the ‘perfect Triple-double’ in the NBA. NBA 2024-25: Los Angeles Lakers Trade D’Angelo Russell To Brooklyn Nets In Four-Player Trade, Receive Dorian Finney-Smith And Shake Milton From Brooklyn Nets.

Video Highlights of Russell Westbrook Recording 'Perfect Triple-Double' During Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets NBA 2024-25 Match

RUSSELL WESTBROOK'S PERFECT NIGHT: 🔥 16p, 10r, 10a, 4s, 0 turnovers 🔥 7-7 shooting, 2-2 from the line He joins Domantas Sabonis as the only players in NBA history to record a triple-double with no turnovers while shooting 100 FG% and 100 FT%. pic.twitter.com/8Tsz6z2X4w — NBA (@NBA) December 31, 2024

