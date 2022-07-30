Sanket Sargar won a silver medal in the men's weightlifting 55kg category event courtesy of a brave performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022 on Saturday, July 30. The 20-year-old suffered an injury but still continued to hang on and give his best, which eventually resulted in a silver-an effort that was lauded by many including Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Check out a few reactions to Sanket Sagar's silver-winning effort at CWG 2022:

Exceptional Effort Indeed!

Exceptional effort by Sanket Sargar! His bagging the prestigious Silver is a great start for India at the Commonwealth Games. Congratulations to him and best wishes for all future endeavours. pic.twitter.com/Pvjjaj0IGm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Wishes Sargar:

Heartiest congratulations to Weightlifter Sanket Sagar on winning a silver medal in the 55kg category.#CWG22 https://t.co/HAV0s4XEj9 — Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 30, 2022

Indeed!

Whatever it takes to make the nation proud. Sanket Sargar. 🏋️ 🥈👏 pic.twitter.com/Jgle0w66sj — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) July 30, 2022

'India is Indeed Proud'

1st Medal ! ! Congratulations Sanket Sagar for Winning silver medal in Men's 55 Kg weight lifting. India is proud of you #CommonwealthGames pic.twitter.com/0hrbICVCDq — Krishna Allavaru (@Allavaru) July 30, 2022

A Courageous Show!

Silver medal in #weightlifting for Sanket Sargar! India’s first medal at #CWG2022. Was brilliant throughout and unfortunate to suffer that injury at the end. A memorable performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/ptoejLO1s8 — Aditya Chaturvedi (@aditya_c19) July 30, 2022

