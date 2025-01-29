United States Of America star and former India Under-19 cricketer Saurabh Netravalkar has touched down on home soil and has already shared his joy over having his first training session. Netravalkar, who is in India as part of the USA National Cricket Team's ODI camp for their upcoming series in Oman, shared on his Instagram profile calling a meeting with a pup his 'wonderful part' about his training session. In his post, Netravalkar could be seen playing with the pup near the boundary line before the cricketer gave the dog water to drink in a heart-winning gesture. How Can Saurabh Netravalkar Still Play in IPL 2025 Despite Finding No Takers At Mega Auction?.

Saurabh Netravalkar's First Training Session in India

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saurabh Netravalkar (@saurabh_netra)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)