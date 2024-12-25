After a great 2024 season, 23-year-old Rithvik Bollipalli finished the year ranked 72 in the ATP doubles standings. His achievements include winning his maiden ATP Tour title in Almaty in October with Arjun Kadhe. He also secured three Challenger titles—two with Niki Poonacha in Acapulco and San Luis Potosí, and one with Sriram Balaji in Rovereto. With this Rithvik has confirmed his place in the Australian Open 2025 main draw. This will be his debut at the Grand Salm events. Rithvik will partner with Ryan Seggerman. In the doubles category, India will now have four representatives with Rohan Bopanna, Yuki Bhamri and Balaji already confirmed for the Grand Slam. Last season’s sensation Indian star Sumit Nagal also secured direct entry to the main draw at the Australian Open 2025. Max Purcell Accepts Ban For Anti-Doping Breach, Grand Slam Doubles Winner Set to Miss Australian Open 2025 (See Post).

Rithvik Bollipalli Confirms Direct Entry to Australian Open 2025 Main Draw

🇮🇳𝐑𝐈𝐓𝐇𝐕𝐈𝐊 𝐁𝐎𝐋𝐋𝐈𝐏𝐀𝐋𝐋𝐈 𝐒𝐄𝐂𝐔𝐑𝐄𝐒 𝐃𝐈𝐑𝐄𝐂𝐓 𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐑𝐘 𝐈𝐍𝐓𝐎 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐀𝐔𝐒 𝐎𝐏𝐄𝐍 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓🔥 ▶️The 23 year old will make his Grand Slam debut ▶️Partnering with 🇺🇸Ryan Seggerman ▶️Joining 3 other Indians: Bopanna, Bhambri & Balaji pic.twitter.com/MVHk5b8wSp — Indian Tennis Daily (ITD) (@IndTennisDaily) December 24, 2024

