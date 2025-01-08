Australian Open 2025 is just a few days away and players have already reached the venue and started practice for the first Grand Slam of the season. Defending Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka is one of the favourites for the title in the 2025 edition of the Grand Slam. After back-to-back titles, the Belarusian star is ready for the three-peat. But the top-seed athlete didn’t break her customs and ahead of the Australian Open 2025, she grooved on a music number with her team. Sabalenka shared her customary pre-slam dance with her team. Watch the video below. On Which Channel Australian Open 2025 Will be Telecast Live? How To Watch AO Live Streaming Online? Check Viewing Options of Tennis Grand Slam Tournament.

Aryna Sabalenka’s Customary Pre-Slam Dance with Team Ahead of Australian Open 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aryna Sabalenka (@arynasabalenka)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)