She is the GOAT and an ultimate badass both on and off the court. Ladies and gentlemen, Serena Williams once again proved why she is an unstoppable force to reckon with. The 40-year-old, who will be hanging up her boots at the end of the US Open 2022, the year's fourth and final grand slam, ousted No. 2 seed Anett Kontaveit to advance to the third round. It was indeed a tough three-set battle that Serena not only survived but also won. However, this big win left the interviewer quite surprised. During the post-match on-court interview, she asked Serena this question - "Are you surprising yourself with your level at the moment?" And queen Serena at first tried to brush off the question by saying a soft 'what.' Sadly, the interviewer did not realise how silly and unintelligent her question was and repeated it. Serena broke into a smile, and finally, the interviewer understood how ridiculous her question was. Nevertheless, Serena Williams replied, "I'm just Serena, you know?" US Open 2022: Serena Williams Says, ‘I Have Absolutely Nothing To Lose' After Defeating Second-Seed Anett Kontaveit.

Ask Better Questions, Because She's SERENA WILLIAMS

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)