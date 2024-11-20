David Beckham paid a heartfelt tribute to Rafael Nadal as the Spaniard retired from tennis. The 38-year-old tennis legend's glittering and inspirational career came to an end after Spain lost to the Netherlands in Davis Cup 2024. A packed crowd in Malaga applauded the legend as he bid farewell to the game and tributes poured in from all corners on his retirement. In a video shared on Davis Cup's official account, David Beckham paid tribute to Rafael Nadal, congratulating him on a memorable career. He also had a unique post-retirement plan for Rafael Nadal as he said, "The best thing about retirement is that we can now go and watch our beloved Real Madrid together." Rafael Nadal Retires: Top Five Accomplishments of Spanish Tennis Icon.

Watch David Beckham's Tribute for Rafael Nadal:

From one sporting icon to another ❤️ David Beckham with a heartfelt tribute to the retiring Rafael Nadal.#graciasrafa #daviscup pic.twitter.com/2MDh72vWM8 — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) November 19, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)