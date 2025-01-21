Novak Djokovic defeated Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, 6-4 to enter the Australian Open 2025 semifinals, on January 21. The Serbian ace lost the first set but bounced back remarkably well to secure victories in the second, third and fourth sets to take home the win. Carlos Alcaraz dished out an impressive performance as well, engaging in some intense rallies with the 24-time Grand Slam champion. Eventually, it was Novak Djokovic who proved that age is just another number as he outclassed Carlos Alcaraz to enter the Australian Open semifinals for the 12th time in his career. Novak Djokovic Gets His Apologies From Channel Nine and Ready To Focus on Carlos Alcaraz at Australian Open 2025.

Novak Djokovic Beats Carlos Alcaraz, Qualifies for Australian Open 2025 Semifinals

Watch Novak Djokovic's Winning Moment Here:

