Indian chess grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi announced that is set to get married soon. In an adorable post on social media, the 30-year-old shared an adorable post featuring his would-be partner Nidhi Kataria, who is a doctor. He captioned the post, "Not accepting rishtas anymore, It’s official now ! Getting married soon!" Vidit Gujrathi was part of the Indian men's chess team which won gold medal earlier this year in the Olympiad held in Budapest, Hungary. The Indian women's chess team had also bagged gold at the Chess Olympiad 2024. World Chess Championship 2024 Google Doodle: Search Engine Giant Unveils Latest Artwork Ahead of Ding Liren vs D Gukesh Match.

Vidit Gujrathi Announces He is Going to Get Married

Not accepting rishtas anymore, It’s official now ! ♥️ Getting married soon! :) pic.twitter.com/NWe267LdOu — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) November 25, 2024

