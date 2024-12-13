India grandmaster Vidit Gujrathi has reacted on his social handle 'X' (formerly Twitter) after defending champion Ding Liren's heartbreaking defeat against his counterpart D Gukesh in the FIDE World Chess Championship 2024. In the decisive round, China's Ding Liren made a big blunder, which India GM D. Gukesh capitalised on and made the defending champion resign. Ding lost the championship match by 7.5-6.5 against his counterpart. Gukesh became the youngest-ever World Chess champion at the age of 18. The youngster also became the second Indian GM after legendary Viswanathan Anand to win the elusive title. Vidit Gujrathi reacted after Ding made a trivial blunder in the decisive round against Gukesh. Gujrathi added that his out goes to Ding after he lost the championship match because of that blunder. Here's How Mental Conditioning Coach Paddy Upton, Part of India's 2011 World Cup Title Triumph, Played a Key Role in D Gukesh's FIDE World Chess Championship 2024 Win.

Vidit Gujrathi Reacts to Ding Liren's Big Blunder

As a human, my heart goes out for Ding. A chess player can understand how bad it feels to make a trivial blunder when there are such high stakes… Poor thing! — Vidit Gujrathi (@viditchess) December 12, 2024

