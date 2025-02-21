Amazon has reportedly announced its plans to discontinue its Appstore for Android devices on August 20, 2025. The developers will not be able to submit new apps to the store, and users will lose access to the Appstore on their Android devices after this date. Additionally, the Amazon Coins programme, which allowed users to purchase virtual currency for certain apps and in-app purchases in the Amazon Appstore, will also be discontinued on the same date. Users will no longer be able to use Amazon Coins after August 20, 2025. As per reports, Amazon Coins are no longer available for purchase from February 20, 2025. OpenAI’s ChatGPT Surpasses 400 Million Weekly Active Users, GPT-4.5 and GPT-5 Coming Soon; Check Details.

