AMD announced its new lineup of Ryzen graphics cards offering powerful gaming performance and AI processing during CES 2025. The US chip giant introduced the AMD Ryzen 9000 series, the AMD Ryzen AI 300 series, and the AMD Ryzen AI MAX series, offering people the choice and requirements. The AI GPUs are compatible with Copilot+PCs. The AMD's Ryzen 9000 series comes with a 16-core processor for gamers and creators, while the Ryzen AI 300 series is claimed to be the 'world's best AI PC'. On the other hand, the Ryzen AI MAX series claims to offer the power of a workstation in a thin and light laptop. NVIDIA Unveils GeForce RTX 5090 Graphics Card, Claims It To Be ‘Most Powerful GPU Ever Made’; Check Key Specifications, Price and Availability.

Ryzen 9000 Series, Ryzen AI 300 Series, Ryzen AI MAX Series Launched by AMD at CES 2025

Today, we shared many exciting updates at #CES2025 on how AMD is ushering in the next generation of innovation across gaming and AI PCs. Thank you to the entire AMD community, from customers to partners to employees, for joining us! Catch a replay: https://t.co/VMSLnPaSga Here… pic.twitter.com/Stp1S6NP4s — AMD (@AMD) January 6, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)