Bitcoin's price recently hit an all-time high, reaching the USD 94,000 mark for the first time in the history of its origin. Along with the Bitcoin price surge, its market capitalisation increased drastically to USD 1.86 trillion. Previously, it had achieved a mark of USD 1.85 trillion; however, with the recent rise, cryptocurrency is worth more than finance companies JPMorgan Chase, Visa and MasterCard. The Bitcoin price is expected to hit USD 1,00,000 mark, according to the experts. Bitcoin Price Crosses USD 94,000 Mark for First Time Reaching New All-Time High, Likely To Hit USD 1,00,000 Mark Soon.

Bitcoin Mark Cap Higher Than JPMorgan, MasterCard and Visa

JUST IN: #Bitcoin is now worth more than JPMorgan, Visa, and MasterCard COMBINED! pic.twitter.com/WshxxD83uQ — Radar🚨 (@RadarHits) November 20, 2024

