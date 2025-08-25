Bitcoin price was trending at USD 1,13,460 as of 7:58 AM IST today. The BTC price has become volatile since touching the last all-time high of USD 1,24,000. The cryptocurrency fell to USD 1,12,223 tonight at 12:45 AM IST, signalling a potential decline in the price further; however, it quickly rose back up to its previously maintained position. A few hours ago, USD 25,00,00,000 worth of cryptocurrency was liquidated within 30 minutes amid market volatility. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, August 25, 2025: IndusInd Bank, JSW Steel, TVS Motor Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Monday.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Now Back at USD 1,13,000 Mark After Recent Fall

August 24, 2025 @ 09:41 PM (UTC) Current Price of Bitcoin (BTC-USD): $112,968.54 (BTC-EUR): €99,633.98 — Bitcoin (@Bitcoin) August 24, 2025

Crypto Currencies Worth USD 25,00,00,000 Liquidated in Short Time

JUST IN: $250,000,000 worth of crypto longs liquidated in the past 30 minutes. — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) August 24, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)