Bitcoin price has dropped to the USD 1,09,000 mark today amid the fluctuations in the crypto market. As of 9:12 AM, the BTC price was USD 1,09,906, much lower than the previous high of USD 1,12,000. The significant fall was witnessed after Bitcoin saw a massive rise beyond the USD 1,24,000 mark. Bitcoin almost reached the USD 1,08,000 mark tonight around 1:05 AM; however, now it shows slow upward movement. Stock Market Holidays in September 2025: NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days Next Month; Check Full List of Share Market Holidays Here.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Down to USD 1,09,900 Mark

