Bitcoin price has recovered after its recent fall to the USD 1,17,452 mark. The BTC price as of 10:36 AM IST was USD 1,18,079, which is still higher compared to the previous prices. The cryptocurrency gained momentum this month and reached a new all-time high of USD 1,23,000. However, it has become volatile and its value has declined since. According to Citigroup, Bitcoin's price may rise from USD 1,35,000 to USD 1,99,00 this year. Adani Power Share Price Today, July 30: Adani Power Stock Trades Lower As Board To Consider First-Ever Stock Split on August 1, Check Latest Price on NSE.

Bitcoin Price (BTC Price) Recovers at USD 1,18,079 Mark Today

