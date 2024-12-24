Blinkit, the quick delivery service platform has expanded its operations in Hisar, Haryana. Albinder Dhindsa, CEO of Blinkit, shared the news on December 23, 2024. He said, "Our first store opened up this week in Sector 13 which has already started delivering in Urban Estate 2, Vidyut Nagar, Sector 16, 17, 9 and 11." Blinkit delivers a wide range of products, which include groceries, fruits, vegetables, bakery items, electronics products, cosmetics, baby care products, and more from nearby stores. The service is already operational in major cities like Delhi, Gurgaon, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and many others across India. Bhavish Aggarwal’s Krutrim AI Offers Free Credits to IIT Students and Faculty.

Blinkit Services Are Now Available in Hisar, Haryana

Blinkit is now delivering in Hisar, Haryana✌️ Our first store opened up this week in Sector 13 which has already started delivering in Urban Estate 2, Vidyut Nagar, Sector 16, 17, 9 and 11. pic.twitter.com/Oj9zQQCIdF — Albinder Dhindsa (@albinder) December 23, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)