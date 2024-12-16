Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is now available at a discounted price for PlayStation Plus members on the PlayStation Store. The offer is valid until December 20, 2024. It can be a good opportunity for interested gamers to grab the game at a reduced cost. Players can choose between two editions, which include Cross-Gen Edition for USD 52.49 and Vault Edition for USD 79.99. These deals can benefit PlayStation Plus membership holders with discounts to enhance their gaming experience. Lenovo Likely To Announce SteamOS-Powered Handheld Gaming Console at CES 2025.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Sale on PlayStation Store

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is on sale on the PlayStation Store for PlayStation Plus members through December 20. Cross-Gen Edition - $52.49 Vault Edition - $79.99 pic.twitter.com/VcOdzAmVd6 — CharlieIntel (@charlieINTEL) December 16, 2024

