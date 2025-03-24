After Elon Musk's X, OpenAI is reportedly working on a image editing feature for uploaded images. The ChatGPT-developer will likely announce this new feature soon as it started appearing for the Android beta version for some users. The ChatGPT image edit feature will be called "Refine Images" which will allow the users to edit the full image or select an area to edit. Gemini API and Google AI Studio Now Support YouTube Links for Summarisation, Translation and More; Check Details.

OpenAI Working on Image Edit Feature for ChatGPT

Looks like OpenAI may allow to edit uploaded images on ChatGPT soon, as some reports suggest that this feature tooltip started appearing on Android beta. A similar feature has been recently added to Grok as well. Besides this, it might be sign of upcoming native image… https://t.co/GI8yEuz33n pic.twitter.com/RcXI8ttjAv — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) March 23, 2025

