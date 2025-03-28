Anthropic made an announcement on March 28, 2025, at X (previously Twitter). The Amazon-backed AI firm shared that Claude's interface has undergone improvements and offers a more refined experience. The upgrade is expected to enhance user interactions by introducing new suggested prompts for engaging conversations from the start. The refreshed look is rolling out on “http://claude.ai” as well as on desktop apps. GPT-4o New Update in ChatGPT: OpenAI Enhances Task Handling, Coding and Creativity; Available to All Paid Users, Coming Soon for Free Users.

Claude AI Gets Interface Upgrade and New Prompt Suggestion

We’ve also added new suggested prompts to inspire more conversations, right from the start. The refreshed look is rolling out today on https://t.co/uLbS2JNczH and on our desktop apps. Try it out: https://t.co/iWXdArztrf pic.twitter.com/0nasDqfmIR — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) March 27, 2025

