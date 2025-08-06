Anthropic shared a post on X (formerly Twitter) on August 5, 2025, and announced the release of Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to its Claude Opus 4 model. The update brings improvements in “agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning” to offer advanced performance. The Claude Opus 4.1 model is now available to paid Claude users and also through Claude Code. In a blog post, Anthropic added, "We plan to release substantially larger improvements to our models in the coming weeks." GPT-5 Release Date Revealed: Flowith Says OpenAI’s Next AI Model to Launch on August 7, 2025.

Anthropic Releases Claude Opus 4.1

Today we're releasing Claude Opus 4.1, an upgrade to Claude Opus 4 on agentic tasks, real-world coding, and reasoning. pic.twitter.com/25vh0b3FsX — Anthropic (@AnthropicAI) August 5, 2025

