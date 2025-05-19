Intel has unveiled its two new GPUs for AI and workstations, called "Intel Arc Pro B50" and "Intel Arc Pro B60", during the Computex 2025 event. The Intel Arc Pro B50 and Intel Arc Pro B60 graphics processing units are designed to meet the demanding AI inference workloads and workstation applications. These GPUs are optimised for key AI frameworks and professional software like Blender and Adobe Premiere Pro. Intel highlighted improved ray tracing capabilities and media engines for high-performance content creation. Both GPUs will be available to Intel-authorised resellers starting in July 2025, announced the company. Foxconn Join Hands With NVIDIA and Taiwan Government To Develop AI Factory Supercomputer for Researchers, Startups and Industries.

Intel Arc Pro B50, Intel Arc Pro B60 GPUs Unveiled During Computex 2025

Debuting at #Computex2025, our latest #IntelArc Pro B50 and B60 GPUs bring more memory, AI horsepower, and multi-GPU inferencing to a new breed of workstations for developers, engineers, and designers. Learn more: https://t.co/DxTOwTDxlM pic.twitter.com/X68jhml5EV — Intel (@intel) May 19, 2025

