Elon Musk shared a post about Starlink services on January 24, 2025. He said, "Starlink direct from satellite to cell phone Internet connection starts beta test in 3 days." Direct-to-Cell satellites enable mobile phones to connect to cellular service from anywhere on Earth and lets users to text, call, or browse the internet without relying on signals from ground towers. The beta phase will start on January 27, 2025, with an aim to eliminate dead zones globally and provide reliable connectivity for emergencies and daily communication. OpenAI Operator: ChatGPT Maker Introduces AI Agent To Automate Web Tasks; Check How It Works and Know How To Use It.

Starlink direct from satellite to cell phone Internet connection starts beta test in 3 days https://t.co/ygAjtTN8SY — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 24, 2025

