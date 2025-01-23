Elon Musk-run platform X (formerly Twitter) has reached a significant landmark in Argentina by becoming the number one news app on the App Store. It now leads the free and grossing categories. It shows its growing popularity in the country. The achievement highlights the app’s influence as it competes with traditional news channels and other digital platforms. The success of X in Argentina reflects the global shift towards the platform for news consumption. Elon Musk Criticises Sam Altman Over OpenAI Compensation, Says ‘What a Liar’.

Elon Musk’s Becomes Number 1 News App on AppStore in Argentina

BREAKING: 𝕏 is now the #1 news app on the AppStore in Argentina, leading both the free and grossing categories.

