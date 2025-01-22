Elon Musk shared statistics on the Donald Trump Inauguration on X, saying it hit massive text impressions and video views. According to the post by X CEO Linda Yaccarino, the inauguration on X had around 673 million video views with 4.8 billion impressions. She said that it was a 21% increase compared to 2021. Elon Musk replied to her post, saying, "Almost 5 billion text impressions and now approaching 700 million video views!" Donald Trump's Inauguration occurred on Monday, January 20, 2025, at 12:00 PM ET (Eastern Time). Stargate Project: Elon Musk Takes Swipe After OpenAI Announces Mega AI Initiative, Says 'They Don't Actually Have the Money'.

Elon Musk Said ‘Inauguration’ Had Record Text Impressions, Video Videos on X

Almost 5 billion text impressions and now approaching 700 million video views! https://t.co/FWxRg710at — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)