Elon Musk reacted to the post made by OpenAI announcing 'The Stargate Project' and said that the company did not have the money. President Donald Trump announced the Stargate Project with a USD 500 billion investment for AI and AGI development in the United States. It included significant tech companies such as OpenAI, Oracle, and NVIDIA, as well as initial equity funding partners and key partners. Elon Musk said, "They don’t actually have the money", suggesting that the announcement of the companies have a lack of funds to start their artificial intelligence project. Donald Trump Announces ‘The Stargate Project’ Company With USD 500 Billion Investment in AI, AGI Development With Oracle, NVIDIA and OpenAI Partnership.

Elon Musk Replied to OpenAI Over ‘The Stargate Project’, Said, “They Don’t Have Money”

They don’t actually have the money — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 22, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)