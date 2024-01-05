Elon Musk shared details about the latest X usage metric that showed usage growth on the platform. In his post on X, Elon Musk shared the statistics showing Global and country-wise usage. The X usage metric includes countries like the US, Japan, the UK, the EU & Growth Market and regions. The X CEO posted, "This platform is seeing incredible usage growth". As per many reports, X (formerly Twitter) was said to be losing users in October 2023 after Elon Musk took over. However, Elon Musk regularly shared details about the growth of the platform and introduced new features to enhance the user experiences. SpaceX Illegally Fired Workers Criticising CEO Elon Musk, US Labour Agency 'NLRB' Accuses and Files Complaint Against.

Elon Musk's Post on X About Platform Usage Metric:

This platform is seeing incredible usage growth! pic.twitter.com/zIOk0wNCsd — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)