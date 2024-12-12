Elon Musk's Grok now allows users to get two variations of the image to give them the option to pick the best one. Grok image generation ability was launched recently, allowing users to generate photorealistic images of any text prompt. The Grok users would get two ideas for improvement with each image generated. The organic searches for the xAI's chatbot increased, as shared by Elon Musk, due to these advancements. Grok AI Beats ChatGPT: Elon Musk Shares Statistics of xAI’s Chatbot Achieving 50% More Organic Searches, Teases Upcoming Grok Button for Post Proofreading.

Grok Two Image Generation Ability Launched

Hey did you notice !@grok offers us two image variations now. And at the bottom of the page Grok also gives us two ideas for improvement with each generation of images! pic.twitter.com/2wXmoYlrIu — Déborah (@dvorahfr) December 12, 2024

