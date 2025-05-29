Elon Musk's xAI is reportedly developing new features for its Grok AI chatbot. After connecting Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive, the users can connect their Slack account to the AI chatbot. Slack is a cloud-based AI work management platform. Besides, the AI company has improved the sidebar of the Grok, offering the option to minimise and pin conversations. The navigation sidebar on Grok is expected to get a dedicated section for files and images. Google Launches Direct Sale of Pixel Devices in India Through Official Online Google Store for First Time.

Grok's New Sidebar to Get Dedicated Section for Files and Images

A new nav sidebar on Grok will get a dedicated section for files and images. From there, users will be able to browse existing assets and create new ones. Pinned Chats section will arrive too 👀 pic.twitter.com/UoIs1m2FGv — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 28, 2025

Grok to Get Slack Connector

xAI is working on a Slack connector for Grok. That would be a nice addition. pic.twitter.com/FhaL8ujQ1o — TestingCatalog News 🗞 (@testingcatalog) May 28, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)