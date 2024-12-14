Elon Musk-run X saw a record-breaking year in 2024 with remarkable growth in user engagement and video consumption. The platform saw 364 billion total user active seconds, reflecting an over 10 per cent year-over-year increase. Daily video views surged by 8.3 billion, a 40 per cent jump compared to the previous year. It highlights X’s evolving appeal for content consumption. Reacting to the achievement, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X Corp., expressed her delight and said,"record breaking." Elon Musk’s X Becomes Top News App in Over 140 Countries Worldwide.

Elon Musk-Run X Achieves Record-Breaking Growth in 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)