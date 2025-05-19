Elon Musk's xAI will soon make the Grok AI models available for users on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry. The announcement is expected this week at Microsoft Build 2025 event from May 19 to May 22, 2025. Microsoft Azure AI Foundry offers access to various artificial intelligence models from companies like OpenAI, Hugging Face, Meta, Mistral and others. xAI would likely join the list soon. Besides, the Grok 3.5 model is also expected to launch in early beta, exclusively for SuperGrok subscribers, in the coming days. GeM Portal Users Surge: Government E-Marketplace Sees 3 Fold Rise As Over 1.64 Lakh Primary Buyers and 4.2 Lakh Active Sellers Join Platform.

xAI's Grok Models Soon Will Be Available on Microsoft Azure AI Foundry: Report

xAI's Grok models will likely soon be on Microsoft Azure AI Foundary Possibly to be announced this week at Microsoft Build from May 19 - 22 "Leverage over 1900 models from Azure OpenAI, Microsoft, DeepSeek, xAI, NIVIDA, Meta, and dozens of other model providers, all accessible… pic.twitter.com/YPg2qzWr1W — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) May 19, 2025

