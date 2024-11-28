xAI, an AI company led by Elon Musk, is expected to bring a new update for AI Chatbot Grok. On November 27, 2024, X Daily News (@xDaily) shared news about xAI's plans. The company, led by Elon Musk, may soon release a standalone app for its Grok AI chatbot. The app will allow users to access Grok's capabilities directly through an app to offer an easy way to interact with the chatbot on mobile devices. The release is expected to take place next month, which might be available to a wider audience.Elon Musk’s xAI To Soon Launch AI Game Studio.

xAI May Launch Standalone Grok App Next Month

NEWS: xAI to Launch its own standalone Grok app next month! pic.twitter.com/jrdIEYIxhL — X Daily News (@xDaily) November 27, 2024

