Google One AI Premium subscribers can access NotebookLM Plus, an AI tool to boost research and creativity. NotebookLM is designed to help its users to make the most of their information. You can upload material, summarise it, ask questions, and transform it into something engaging, like a podcast-style audio discussion. Users will get higher usage limits and premium features for more personalised research. The upgrade also includes existing benefits such as Gemini Advanced, Gemini in Gmail and Docs, and 2 TB of storage for the same price. To make the service more accessible, students in the US aged 18 and over can now get a 50% discount by paying USD 9.99 per month for 12 months on their personal Google account. Google Photos New Feature Update: Tech Giant Introduces SynthID in Magic Editor To Watermark AI-Generated Images.

NotebookLM Plus Is Available Through Google One AI Premium Plans

📢 NEW LAUNCH 📢 Today NotebookLM Plus is available to everyone through Google One AI Premium Plans AND students are eligible for a 50% discount. This means ✅5x the notebooks ✅6x the sources per notebook ✅7x the audio overviews + more fun features like customizing your chat!… — NotebookLM (@NotebookLM) February 10, 2025

