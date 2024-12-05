Grok now supports a new ability since the image and PDF support rollout in recent weeks. The xAI chatbot users can now upload multiple photos. Earlier, the users were allowed to upload a single image, which the Grok AI chatbot would analyse and provide information about. When prompted, Elon Musk's xAI-developer Grok would provide descriptions or details of each image separately. X New Feature Update: Elon Musk-Run Platform Working on Redesigning Notification Tab.

Grok New Feature to Allow Users Upload Multiple Images at Once

NEWS: You can now send multiple images to Grok at once https://t.co/IncLUf4Lf7 — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 4, 2024

