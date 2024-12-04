Elon Musk-run X (formerly Twitter) is expected to bring a new update to the platform. According to a post shared by X Daily News (@xDaily) on December 4, 2024, the company is working on redesigning the notification tab, which is anticipated to improve user experience. The redesign of the notification tab might bring a cleaner interface to enhance functionality to manage interactions and stay updated on the platform. How To Go Live on X; Check Step-by-Step Process of Going Live on Elon Musk’s Social Platform Using Third-Party Software, Media Studio and OBS Studio.

Elon Musk’s X Working on Redesigning Notification Tab

NEWS: X is working on redesigning notification tab. https://t.co/9VY1EMwwn5 pic.twitter.com/CFgO5gt5xq — X Daily News (@xDaily) December 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)