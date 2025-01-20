Elon Musk's Grok Web introduced several new featuresfeatures, allowing users to experience more from the xAI's chatbot. The new 'Formatted Text' and 'Raw Text' allow the Grok users to get raw text displayed in paragraphs and formatted text, which helps them view texts with proper adjustments. The chatbot would soon support the 'Sports Cards' feature, showing Cards for Player profile, Game Results and Standings. This new improvement is rolled out as the Elon Musk-owned xAI plans to roll out Grok 3 soon. TikTok Ban on Hold: ByteDance Starts Restoring TikTok Services in US, Thanks Donald Trump for Assuring That Service Providers Won't Face Penalties.

Grok Web Launched New 'Raw Text' and 'Formatted Text' Feature

Grok Web now offers Formatted Text and Raw Text options in the prompt field!@xAI pic.twitter.com/x8w0Lpk5qD — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 19, 2025

Grok Web to Get 'Sports Cards'

Grok Web will soon get Sports Cards! It will be able to show Cards for Player Profile, Game Result and Standings!@xAI https://t.co/OUekkdXicU pic.twitter.com/KNEJtIElsN — Tech Dev Notes (@techdevnotes) January 19, 2025

