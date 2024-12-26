GTA VI trailer 2 is expected to be released on December 27, 2024. On December 22, 2024, TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) claimed that GTA 6 trailer 2 release date was cleverly hidden within GTA VI trailer 1. The user explained hidden clues in a video and further suggested that a GTA 6 trailer 2 could arrive on December 27, 2024. Besk (@BeskInfinity) also pointed out a series of “27” clues. It included 27 posts on Rockstar’s Instagram account and further said, “27 seconds into the GTA6 Trailer 1. It says 27 on the car, It's all connected. GTA 6 Trailer 2 is on the 27th.“ Additionally, multiple reports suggest that Rockstar Games’ GTA 6 is expected to be launched in Fall 2025 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PlayStation 5, while PC players may need to wait until late 2026. GTA 6 Release Date: Grand Theft Auto 6 May Launch in Fall 2025 or Delayed to 2026, High Anticipation Causes Ramification for Video Game Industry, Says Report.

GTA VI Trailer 2 Release Date

🚨🚨GTA VI TRAILER 2 WAS INSIDE TRAILER 1!!🤯 RELEASE OF GTA 6 TRAILER 2 DECEMBER 27 2024 !! 🎉 🔥🔥HERE WE GO AGAIN🔥🔥#GTA6 #GTAVI #RockstarGames @RockstarGames pic.twitter.com/GT0XLbfqV0 — TREVOR4REAL (@TREVORTRAILER) December 22, 2024

GTA 6 Trailer 2 Release Date

27 posts 27 seconds into the GTA6 Trailer 1 It says 27 on the car It's all connected GTA 6 Trailer 2 is on the 27th. pic.twitter.com/CkuXfYNZIS — Besk (@BeskInfinity) December 21, 2024

