Indian-American Neal Mohan is all set to take over as the new CEO of YouTube CEO after current head Susan Wojcicki said that she will step down after being the head for 25 years. Soon after the news broke, Twitter user Chandra R Srikanth took t o the microblogging site and shared a list of Indians who are now heading leading tech and other companies across the globe. The list said that Google is being led by Sundar Pichai while Microsoft and IBM are led by Satya Nadella and Arvind Krishna who are also Indians. The list includes heads of numerous companies which are now being led by Indians. Who Is Neal Mohan? Know All About the Indian-American Who Will Be New YouTube CEO After Susan Wojcicki Resigned.

Indians Dominate Global Companies as Leaders

YouTube - Neal Mohan Google - Sundar Pichai Microsoft - Satya Nadella IBM - Arvind Krishna Adobe- Shantanu Narayen Vimeo - Anjali Sood Starbucks - Laxman Narasimhan FedEx- Raj Subramaniam VMWare - Raghu Raghuram Nikesh Arora - Palo Alto Kurian Brothers- Google Cloud, NetApp https://t.co/YmOYPfznoK — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) February 17, 2023

