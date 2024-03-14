Instagram is reportedly working on a new feature called "Spins" that will work on reels. The details about the Instagram feature were leaked on X by a "leaker" called Alessandro Paluzzi (@alex193a). He also shared a screenshot showing an option called "Spins" and a button that could turn it on and off. He added that the new Instagram Spins feature for reels will help other people swap text or audio in a user's reel. The X user said it will help the users reach more audiences with every spin. According to a report by TechCrunch, if a user would toggle on Spins, someone else could reshare the original video and swap out the text by adding some different text. OpenAI Sora Launch: OpenAI’s AI Video Generator Will Be Publicly Available in 2024, Confirms CTO Mira Murati.

Instagram Working on 'Spin' for Reels:

Instagram Working on New Feature To Let Users to Put a Spin on Reels:

Instagram is working on a feature that would allow you to let others put a ‘Spin’ on your Reel https://t.co/Qo3Gt5xsmi — TechCrunch (@TechCrunch) March 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)