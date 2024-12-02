The iQOO 13 is set to launch in India on December 3, 2024. As per the company, iQOO 13 will be the fastest smartphone, based on the AnTuTu score tested on 16GB + 512GB variants, as of its launch date. The iQOO 13 will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. It will feature a 6.82-inch 2K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6,150mAh battery. It will be available for purchase on Amazon India and the iQOO official website, with an expected price of around INR 55,000. iQOO 10R, Rebranded Version of iQOO Neo 10 Flagship Smartphones Series To Launch in India Soon; Here’s What To Expect.

iQOO 13 Launch on December3, 2024 in India

