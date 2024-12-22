Jeff Bezos, the founder of Amazon, and his fiancee, Lauren Sanchez, will reportedly marry in an extravagant USD 600 million wedding in Aspen, Colorado, next Saturday. Reports suggest that the couple, who got engaged in May 2023, is set to get married next weekend in a wedding themed around a winter wonderland. The wedding is anticipated to be a glamorous event, which is expected to be attended by many celebrities. Jeff Bezos Meets Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago Ahead of Inauguration, Elon Musk Also Present (Watch Videos).

Jeff Bezos To Marry Lauren Sanchez

