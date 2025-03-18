LG AI Research shared a post on March 18, 2025 and made an announcement about its AI Model. LG AI Research introduced "EXAONE Deep", which is a next-generation AI model to enhance reasoning capabilities and evolve into “Agentic AI” for real-world industry solutions. The model excels in understanding mathematical logic, reasoning through scientific concepts, and solving complex programming problems. Its high-performance capabilities make it a strong competitor in the field of advanced reasoning AI. As per the post, its 32B model achieved the top rank in the AIME. The 7.8B and 2.4B models dominated major benchmarks by securing first place. Perplexity Enterprise Pro: Perplexity AI Partners With SoftBank To Launch Its Corporate Service in Japan and Expand Reach in Country.

LG Introduces ‘EXAONE Deep’ AI Model

🚀 Breaking News! We’re thrilled to introduce #EXAONEDeep, a next-generation AI model designed to enhance reasoning capabilities—Evolving into ‘Agentic AI‘ for real-world industry solutions! 🧠 Specialized in math, science, and coding tasks, EXAONE Deep pushes the boundaries of… — LG AI Research (@LG_AI_Research) March 18, 2025

