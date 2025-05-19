MediaTek T930 chipset announced today for 5G Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) and mobile Wi-Fi (Mi-Fi) devices. It is the company’s third-generation 5G-Advanced platform. It shows MediaTek’s growing strength in the wireless communication market. The new chipset is built using a 4nm process. It supports sub-6GHz frequency bands and can deliver download speeds of up to 10Gbps on 5G connection. The company said, "The MediaTek T930 boasts many world-first technical features, including 6CC-CA downlink, and 5-layer 3Tx, enabling uplink performance of up to 2.8Gbps." Xiaomi XRING 01: China-Based Xiaomi To Debut In-House Smartphone Chip Built on 3nm Fabrication Process, Likely To Rival Snapdragon 8 Elite.

MediaTek T930 Chipset Announced

Introducing the #MediaTekT930, our 3rd gen 5G-Advanced platform for FWA & MiFi. Built on 4nm, it delivers up to 10Gbps downlink & debuts world-1st tech. The platform can be paired with an NPU to enable #generativeAI gateway devices.https://t.co/vIAYNS7HZa#MediaTekComputex25 pic.twitter.com/bu2ZaL3Gxq — MediaTek India (@MediaTekIndia) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)