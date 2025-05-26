Mark Zuckerberg-run Meta announced the Llama Startup Program, a new initiative to help early-stage startups to build generative AI applications using Llama. Members in the Llama Startup Programme will gain access to resources and dedicated support from Llama’s team of experts throughout their journey. Joining the Llama Startup Program will offer several valuable benefits for emerging businesses. Startups can take advantage of cloud reimbursements to offset costs. Members will receive technical support from Llama experts to use the platform’s capabilities. The Llama Startup Program is open to US-based early-stage startups that meet a few key criteria. Eligible companies must have received less than USD 10 million in funding and should have at least one developer on their team. Applications are currently being accepted and will remain open till May 30, 2025, at 6 PM PT. Apple WWDC25 Set To Begin From June 9, 2025, Tech Giant To Unveil Redesigned iOS, iPadOS, watchOS and tvOS With New Icons, Interface: Reports.

