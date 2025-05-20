Microsoft Entra Agent ID was announced at Microsoft Build 2025. This first release brings a unified directory that shows all AI agent identities created through Microsoft Copilot Studio and Azure AI Foundry. Whether an agent is built by a developer or an information worker, identity teams can now view and manage these agents in one place through the Microsoft Entra admin centre. Microsoft has introduced a new "Agent ID" application type in the Entra admin centre, allowing users to view AI agent identities. Accessible via the Enterprise applications section, the Agent ID (Preview) can help to track agents created through Copilot Studio or Azure AI Foundry. Over the next six months, Microsoft will roll out more tools for managing access, security, and identities for these agents. Microsoft Build 2025: Satya Nadella Announces GitHub Copilot Update, Introduces NLWeb and More; Check Details.

Microsoft Entra Agent ID

