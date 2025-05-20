Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced updates at the Microsoft Build 2025 annual event focused on the developer community. He announced key changes to GitHub Copilot, transforming it from a coding assistant to a full coding agent. Developers can now assign tasks like bug fixes or feature updates, and Copilot will handle them independently. Copilot can now learn a company’s tone and language to better match its internal style. The Azure AI Foundry Models now support more models from Grok, Meta, Hugging Face, Mistral, and others. Microsoft also introduced NLWeb, a tool that uses natural language to interact with websites. The Microsoft Discovery platform aims to speed up scientific research using AI agents. It helps researchers move from ideas to results with more accuracy and scale. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

Microsoft Build 2025

Today, at Build we showed you how we are building the open agentic web. It is reshaping every layer of the stack, and our goal is to help every dev build apps and agents that empower people and orgs everywhere. Here are 5 big things we announced today: — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 19, 2025

GitHub Copilot Update

1. Coding agent: We are taking GitHub Copilot from being a pair programmer to peer programmer. You now have a full coding agent built right into GitHub. You can assign it issues – whether it’s bug fixes, new features, or ongoing code maintenance. And it will complete these tasks… pic.twitter.com/ZRPhErOBpk — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 19, 2025

Azure AI Foundry Models Now Support More Models

3. Agent factory: Foundry is the complete app platform for building apps and agents. We are adding support for more models from Grok, Hugging Face, Meta, Mistral, and more. Plus: Agentic retrieval in Azure AI Search, Foundry Agent Service, integration with Copilot Studio, and… pic.twitter.com/9ZOBPVI2N5 — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 19, 2025

Microsoft Introduces NLWeb

4. NLWeb: This is a new open project that lets you use natural language to interact with any website. Think of it like HTML for the agentic web. pic.twitter.com/Njw4kROdzO — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 19, 2025

Microsoft Discovery

5. Microsoft Discovery: We’re bringing together the full tech stack to help speed up science itself. Discovery uses agents to generate ideas, simulate results, and learn. A great example is this promising candidate for a coolant that doesn’t rely on forever chemicals. pic.twitter.com/uOUL3pbFQT — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)