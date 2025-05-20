Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced updates at the Microsoft Build 2025 annual event focused on the developer community. He announced key changes to GitHub Copilot, transforming it from a coding assistant to a full coding agent. Developers can now assign tasks like bug fixes or feature updates, and Copilot will handle them independently. Copilot can now learn a company’s tone and language to better match its internal style. The Azure AI Foundry Models now support more models from Grok, Meta, Hugging Face, Mistral, and others. Microsoft also introduced NLWeb, a tool that uses natural language to interact with websites. The Microsoft Discovery platform aims to speed up scientific research using AI agents. It helps researchers move from ideas to results with more accuracy and scale. Microsoft and Elon Musk’s xAI Collaborate To Introduce Grok 3 in Azure AI Foundry With Free Preview for Limited Period; Check Details.

